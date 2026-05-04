Major Shonen Jump Series Heads Towards Finale After Only 2 Years

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time thanks to the popularity of several memorable series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. Even after all these decades, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that redefine modern Shonen, including Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia. It’s also worth mentioning that among the 23 manga series in history that have sold more than 100 million copies, 12 of them were serialized in WSJ. While the golden era of Shonen will always be special for veteran fans, modern Shonen is dominating the industry as the world of manga has changed drastically over the years.

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Most of the new series are fast-paced and have shorter serialization compared to the older series we now know as classics. It can’t be denied that 2026 has been an exciting year for the magazine, with several new releases, including the highly anticipated return of Gintama’s creator with a new action manga. However, fans will also have to bid farewell to several series as many cancellations and endings are bound to happen this year. One of the most promising series, Hima-Ten, is all but read for its finale.

Hima-Ten Creator Confirms The Manga Is Heading Towards Its Conclusion

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Creator Genki Ono shares a message regarding the finale in the manga’s latest Volume 9, which was released on May 1st, 2026. Since the volume isn’t out in English yet, @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series, shared the creator’s message for fans worldwide. The message reveals that the manga is heading towards its finale from Volume 9 onwards. Ono also urged fans to stick until the end since they are preparing for the biggest challenge in a story with multiple heroines.

The manga began serialization in July 2024, and even by WSJ standards, it’s too soon for it to already reach its final phase. Not only that, but while Hima-Ten doesn’t have a record of copies sold worldwide, the weekly numbers shared by @WSJ_manga aren’t noteworthy. While the manga did have a promising start, it didn’t manage to keep up its momentum after a few weeks.

What Is Hima-Ten About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This romantic comedy follows Tenichi Iemori, a sixteen-year-old high school boy who works part-time with a house cleaning service to support his family as well as save up enough money for college. However, his life takes a drastic turn when Himari Yoshino, who works as a model and is the president of her own company, transfers into his class, creating uproar in the school.

As the class representative, Tenichi is trusted to look after her, and as he gets to know more about her, he starts admiring the girl and her cheerful personality. However, her cover is soon blown when she doesn’t know Tenichi, who is hired to be her house cleaner, is baffled by the messy house, much to Himari’s embarrassment.

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