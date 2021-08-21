My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates the Villains' Anime Takeover With TikTok Shout Out

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the villains' anime takeover with a special shout out to TikTok! After much anticipation and waiting, the fifth season of the anime has entered its final stretch of episodes with the official kick off of the My Villain Academia arc. This new arc will be showing fans what Tomura Shigaraki and the other League of Villains members have been up to since we had last seen them in the fourth season, and it's a huge occassion that the anime even celebrated with a major makeover as the villains have fully taken over the focus for the anime.

Now that the anime has shifted its focus away from Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes for the remainder of the fifth season, things are about to get a lot more intense over the course of the next episodes. To help celebrate this major shift for the anime, original series creator Kohei Horikoshi lightened the mood slightly with a new sketch imagining what it would look like if the villains Toga and Twice took over TikTok as well as they imitate a major dance craze on the social media platform. Check it out below from the creator's official Twitter account:

The My Villain Academia arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga is still one of the biggest arcs of the series to date because it's really only the first in a chain of major events to come. Fans have been excitedly awaiting to see it get started in the anime, but the wait was made even tougher when the anime had swapped the events of this arc with the Endeavor Agency arc. Thankfully, the wait is now over as we can see just how the villains will change.

Izuku Midoriya might have gotten stronger over this season, but the same is true for the opposite side of the coin. The anime's already spoiled how this arc will end, and now we'll see how Shigaraki eventually gets to the place the anime's major cliffhanger had teased as he prepares to get stronger and officially take the place of All For One. But what do you think?

What did you think of the anime's start to the My Villain Academia arc? Ready to see more of the villains as the season comes to an end? What are you hoping to see before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!