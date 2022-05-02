My Hero Academia Releases Cover Art for Volume 34

✖

My Hero Academia is hitting shelves with its next volume in Japan very soon, and has revealed the cover art for Volume 34 of the manga in anticipation! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been heating up over the course of the last year thanks to it kicking off the Final Act of the series, and with it has featured some of the most intense battles of the series to date. This includes some brand new heroes introduced to the fold as well like the United States of America's own number one pro hero, Star and Stripe, in recent chapters too.

During the course of the Final Act's first half, a long string of chapters featured an impressive fight between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki as both the heroes and villains were getting ready for the final battle. This was a showcase of just how strong America's number one hero was, and how much the hero herself seemed to model her approach after All Might. It was such a string of chapters that Star and Stripe herself actually gets the prominent role on the cover and is featured as the main star for Volume 34 of the series. You can check out the cover art for My Hero Academia Volume 34 below:

The latest chapters of My Hero Academia have continued the series far beyond the events of the fight between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe, and the heroes and villains are now in the midst of their final battle overall. Fans were quick to note that the battle between these two prominent forces itself probably could have used more time to cook, but as the series speeds forward towards each new massive event, there might not have been enough time to give America's number one hero such a standalone spotlight in the grand scheme of things.

Now it's just a matter of waiting for the pro hero to make a return to the scene in the anime adaptation someday, but it's hard to gauge exactly when that will be. Season 6 of My Hero Academia is currently in production for a planned release later this Fall, and will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front arc from the manga that eventually sets the Final Arc in motion. But what do you think? How did you feel about Star and Stripe's role in My Hero Academia? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!