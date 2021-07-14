My Hero Academia Gets Heated With Izuku's Class 1-A Reunion

✖

My Hero Academia got real heated with Izuku Midoriya's reunion with Class 1-A! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series began with the shocking reveal that not only did Izuku Midoriya reveal his One For All secret to all of his classmates, but that they were his former classmates as he withdrew from U.A. Academy in order to better master One For All and ready himself for when All For One and Tomura Shigaraki would make their move. But after he's fought a few of his mercenaries, Izuku has been worn down.

The previous chapter of the series surprised when Izuku had been worn down so much he was struggling to take on another one of All For One's hired villains from Tartarus, and was saved by Katsuki Bakugo. The newest chapter of the series took it even further and revealed that the entirety of Class 1-A had come alongside with him and they're all just as worried for Izuku's well being. At the same time, they're all very angry with him.

Chapter 319 of the series goes back and explores the immediate fallout of Izuku leaving notes with his former classmates, and revealed their reaction to the whole ordeal and learning his secret. They're all very worried because Izuku and All Might have been operating together in secret while the other pro heroes do all of the public work against the villains running amok, and soon the kids take it into their own hands to help Izuku.

One For All might be his burden, but they want to fight alongside of him. When the chapter returns to the present day of all of them finding Izuku in the middle of the street and nearly broken down, Ochaco reveals they are all worried about him. But since Izuku refuses to back down, they are also ready to do what's necessary to put a stop to his self harm. If it means fighting him to save him, Class 1-An is about to do their best.

It's quite the heated reunion as lots of emotions are swirling around since Class 1-A has been lied to this entire time, and that's all certainly going to come out over the course of the next few chapters as they fight it out.