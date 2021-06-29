My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Introduces Izuku's Savior

✖

When fans got their first look at My Hero Academia back in the day, they knew it was something special. The series seemed to be a lighthearted take on the superhero genre, but it has taken plenty of dark turns since. In fact, Izuku is in need of saving these days, and a recent cliffhanger gave our boy the savior he never saw coming.

The update came courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 318, and it was a doozy. Fans spent their time looking after Izuku as he continued his reckless fight against All For One's thugs. Villains are still ruling society thanks to the rogue convict, and Izuku is on his last legs when another hired gun comes to take him out. But before he can be taken out, Izuku is saved by the first person he ever saved in battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Yes, that is right. Izuku was saved by Bakugo. His childhood friend managed to locate Izuku before the masses could capture the boy, and Bakugo's last line in this chapter called in reinforcements.

It seems like Class 1-A has been on the hunt for Izuku in some part, and My Hero Academia fans are eager to see who was on the squad. Of course, it is more than fitting that Bakugo is the one who found Izuku. Back before the two entered high school, Izuku risked his life to save his friend from a sludge monster, and Bakugo wanted to go it alone at the time. Now, the tables have turned in the darkest of ways, and fans are hoping Bakugo can knock some sense back into his friend.

What do you think of this latest cliffhanger? Are you loving this arc of My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.