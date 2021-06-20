My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Debuts Deku's Darkest Look Yet

✖

My Hero Academia debuted Izuku Midoriya's darkest look yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series continues with the newest chapter, and it has seen Izuku Midoriya pushed to the brink as he has been basically fighting alone as All For One has been sending his various hired guns after him. With the previous chapter of the series seeing Izuku officially learn that All For One is now solely aiming for him and no one else, he has taken on even more of the burden.

The newest chapter of the series continues this further as we have seen a ravaged Deku continue to fight villains on the streets without any breaks, and this has slowly changed both he and his hero costume. Now with the end of the newest chapter, this has gone to a whole new level. Deku has become more morphed through his misery than ever before as he's taken on a dark and completely unrecognizable form far from the symbol of peace he once wanted to imitate. Major spoilers for Chapter 317 of My Hero Academia below!

Chapter 317 of the series picks up after Deku and the pro heroes had been caught in an explosive booby trap left by All For One in the assumption that Deku would be able to defeat the first of his mercenaries, the former hero turned villain Lady Nagant. But while the pro heroes had been working together on another mission, Deku has still been left fighting alone as it's revealed that he already took down the second of All For One's hired guns all by himself.

Being told that he has become All For One's direct target has taken a major toll on him, and now he's isolated himself even more so than ever before. Distancing himself even from All Might's help, and he tries to tell All Might that he no longer needs to worry. Deku has been operating in such a way, however, that his hero suit has accumulated tons of blood and filth and has shaped in a way that's far removed from the hero costume we had come to know. It's more bestial, and far and away from the hopeful All Might parallel he once strived to be.

