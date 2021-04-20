My Hero Academia Introduces Izuku's New (Familiar) Support Tech

✖

My Hero Academia has seen Izuku “Deku” Midoriya change in terms of not just power level, but also his appearance as he attempts to continue to master the Quirk he inherited from All Might, One For All, and it seems as if the young hero has seen some big changes in terms of support tech in the latest installment of the manga. In the past, Midoriya’s Quirk has seen him break limbs under the physical stress exerted by the counterpart of All For One, but with some serious training and some new tech, it seems he’s gaining more control as time passes.

All Might was a unique case in handling the Quirk of One For All, essentially transforming his body into a physical powerhouse that did not reflect his original shape. With Deku, things work a tad differently as he focuses training on his legs and has slapped on unique gloves to reduce the damage done to his limbs. With these new “Mid-Gauntlet Compression Support Items”, it seems as if Midoriya can focus even more power through his arms, hands, and fingers in battling against a society currently under siege. Luckily, Izuku also has a new ability that gives him much-needed insight from the “Vestiges of One For All” as well.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this closer look at Izuku’s new compression gauntlets, which have clearly been put to good use with the young hero’s re-match against Muscular, ending far faster than readers and fellow heroes of the universe could believe:

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the Shonen series, has dubbed this latest chapter of the manga, the “Final Arc”, leaving many to believe that My Hero Academia is ending sooner rather than later. With the fifth season of the anime adaptation having dropped earlier this year, there is still plenty of material left to be translated into My Hero Academia’s television show, including one of the biggest battles of the franchise to date in the War Arc.

With Deku attempting to save his friends and family by constantly being on the move, dodging the advances of Shigaraki, All For One, and the rest of the League of Villains, we’re sure to see how Midoriya’s power has increased during the time skip even more.

Just how powerful do you think Deku has become? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.