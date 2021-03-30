My Hero Academia Teams Up with Japanese Authorities to Fight Piracy

My Hero Academia has easily become one of the biggest Shonen franchises that were introduced by Weekly Shonen Jump, and the heroes of UA Academy are teaming up with one of their most unexpected allies in the Japanese government, joining up with the authorities to try to put a stop to piracy across the board. Piracy has long been an issue in the medium of anime, whether it comes to anime series airing on television or manga stories that hit the internet, and while piracy will never be completely eradicated, it's clear that Japan is attempting to put its foot down.

Anime piracy has made the news more than a few times in the past several years, with the website "Kiss Anime" being shut down as a result of a push to halt pirates from illegally spreading both anime and manga around the world. Japan itself has led the charge time and time again when it comes to stemming the tide of piracy, so it's definitely no surprise to see that the country that originated anime is teaming up with one of the biggest anime franchises to help combat this threat to the industry. With this new trailer featured above, the heroes of UA Academy attempt to break down what piracy looks like as to how anime fans can ultimately combat it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Now is definitely a fantastic time to team up with Kohei Horikoshi's popular franchise, as the fifth season of My Hero Academia dropped only a few days ago, bringing back Midoriya and his friends to the forefront as they attempt to learn how to better master their Quirks against their fellow students in UA Academy. With more details released about the upcoming third feature-length film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, arriving alongside the trailer for the movie and hinting that new villains are challenging the "Three Musketeers" of the Shonen series.

On top of these notes, My Hero Academia's manga has apparently entered into its "Final Arc", finishing off the War Arc and putting the pieces into place to potentially wrap the story of Deku and his heroic friends once and for all as Shigaraki and the League of Villains continue to amass power.

What do you think of Japan teaming up with the students of Class 1-A to combat piracy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via ANN