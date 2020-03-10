Rocking My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Jiro to Life

My Hero Academia has one of the biggest rosters of characters and posters in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump these days, and that means there are a ton of characters vying to be potential fan favorites. This is especially true for the main Class 1-A as Izuku Midoriya and his young compatriots are all training in their own ways to be notable pro heroes in the future. Some of the heroes fall to the background because series creator Kohei Horikoshi can’t possibly feature every young hero with every new arc, but that doesn’t mean that Midoriya’s classmates are forgotten simply because they’re not directly involved.

Each new arc of the series tends to highlight a different group of heroes alongside Izuku Midoriya, and fans have seen the focus shift a bit more to Kyoka Jiro during the fourth season’s Cultural Festival arc. Being the focal point of Class 1-A’s new band for their festival performance in just a couple of weeks, we’ve started to see Jiro get a little more shine than she usually gets on the sidelines.

But if that’s not enough of an argument to see more of Jiro going forward, artist @jodellecosplays (who you can find on Instagram here) offers up a great reason as to why we should be getting more Jiro adventures in the main series with a rocking new bit of cosplay. Highlight Jiro’s often adorable looks, it’s a great reflection of the hero! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodelle Ferland Cosplay (@jodellecosplays) on Mar 4, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

Jiro became one of the major focuses of the Cultural Festival arc when Class 1-A decided to form a band and have a concert for their special event. Thanks to Jiro’s knowledge of many instruments and her wild singing skills, the others quickly appointed her as the band leader for their major performance. We’ve started to see Jiro open up more as a result of this, and this is the Jiro we need to be seeing more of! Just think, more Jiro action means more fun cosplay like this! And that’s just a win for everyone.

What do you think of Kyoka Jiro’s role in My Hero Academia so far? What are you hoping to see from her as Season 4 comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!