My Hero Academia Creator Honors Class 1-A's New Band with Adorable Sketch

My Hero Academia's Cultural Festival arc is now in full swing in the fourth season of the series, and it's a much needed breather for Class 1-A following such a huge year for them. Izuku Midoriya and the others have faced off against a ton of new villainous threats and dangers ever since the year began, and U.A. Academy's morale has been splintered as a result. As a way to make things up to the non-Hero Course students in the school watching it all go down, Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A decided to put on a full concert for their upcoming festival.

It means that the rest of the fourth season will look much differently than what had come before with the Shie Hassaikai arc, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi honored this shift with an adorable new sketch. Sharing the sketch to Twitter with the following message, "Jiro will sing, so please watch it!”

Much like the arc itself, the sketch features a full spread of Class 1-A favorites as each of these young hero kids will be playing their own roles for the upcoming concert for the other students. And like the Class 1-A band, Jiro is now front and center as the arc will pay more attention to this fan favorite going forward.

But it won't be all good things for Class 1-A going forward because while they are preparing for the Cultural Festival, the new villains Gentle Criminal and La Brava will be getting ready for the event in their own way too. Now it's a matter of seeing how these threads collide as the arc reaches its climax. What did you think of the latest My Hero Academia episode? Ready to see how the Class 1-A band develops from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!