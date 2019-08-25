My Hero Academia Teases the League’s Unstoppable Future

My Hero Academia fans know the League of Villains is not a group to cross on a whim. Despite his unstable personality, Shigaraki is a powerhouse of the most deadly variety, and that has only become even more evident in the manga. The series’ latest arc proved just how powerful the League has become, and it droves home their deadly reputation in a big way with its final spread.

Recently, My Hero Academia saw chapter 239 go live, and it was there fans saw the aftermath of a massive battle. The League ended up victorious after being challenged by the Meta Liberation Army. The win came upon Shigaraki as the leader unlocked new powers to defeat Re-Destro, and the scene taught Spinner a very important lesson.

“Not too long ago, it seemed like our tale was at a dead end,” the villain thought after seeing Shigaraki’s win. “But now our dead end table started picking up steam again to the point that nobody could stop it.”

For those who have read the chapter, you will know exactly why Spinner came to this conclusion. For one, each of the original League members managed to level up their powers in this battle. This added firepower to the League, and that was amplified thousands of times over when Re-Destro pledged the loyalty to the Liberation Army to Shigaraki. The League was happy to accept the help, and Shigaraki solidified his team’s status with one more addition. It turns out the victory impressed Gigantomachi at last, and fans know just how deadly All For One’s pet can be.

With all of these new allies, Spinner’s claim does not seem all that outlandish. The League just got a major upgrade in every sense, and there is no way the Pro Heroes will know what hit them when they tangle with the organization again.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.