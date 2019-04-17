‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Reveals New Trailer

My Hero Academia is living its best life thanks to its growing popularity, and the series is ready to expand in ways fans never imagined. Not only does Hollywood have plans to bring the anime to live-action, but Japan beat it to the punch with a stage play. Now, a new trailer for the project has gone live, and it is not what fans expected.

You know, since the kids of UA Academy have become musical proteges and dancing queens.

As you can see above, a new trailer for My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage has gone live. It was there fans got their best look at the stage play, and it shows all of your favorite heroes over a catchy musical number.

The trailer begins with a shot of Izuku Midoriya meeting up with All Might for the first time. The actor portraying Deku manages to get all of the boy’s eccentricities down. As the reel continues, fans can see how the play brings Bakugo’s explosions to life on stage, and others like Ochaco and Iida are quick to follow.

Of course, Shoto shows up at one point, and the half-and-half hero looks plenty angsty. Even guys like Shinso show up, but the trailer isn’t just about its aspiring heroes. Other professionals like Eraserhead can be seen, and Shigaraki shows up to hype the villains.

If you are wanting to see this live-action performance, you will have to travel a bit to see it. The project is only taking place in Japan for this first run, so here’s to hoping the live-action venture goes on a global tour down the line.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

