‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Makes Much Wanted Change to Momo

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia will be making its first attempt at live-action adaptation with a stage play opening next year in Japan, and fans are noticing how each of the character designs are making their way into real life.

One such adaptation has gotten particular attention as it’s made a noticeable, and welcome change to Momo Yaoyorozu’s hero costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

the zipper!!!!!!! its what she deserves!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6QgAWenW0L — ari (@akatsukink) December 22, 2018

Yaoyorozu’s hero costume is one of the more distinct costumes in the entire series because it doesn’t quite align with real world physics. Due to Yaoyorozu creating materials out of the lipids in her body, her skin’s got to be as accessible as possible. This leaves her outfit open without a major way to close it should she need (her winter outfit only adds a cape, to make matters weirder). But as @akatsukink on Twitter points out, the play version of the costume adds a much needed zipper.

Fans have pointed out how much a zipper on her outfit makes sense as it allows Yaoyorozu to dress more comfortably while giving her quick access to her open skin as soon as she needs it. Played by Saaya Yamasaki in the stage play, the rest of the outfit comes together as well. Series creator Horikoshi took note of how well the play managed to capture his character designs to, even joking that he didn’t create them with a live-action version in mind and was surprised by the results.

Yaoyorozu’s live-action costume has been much better received than others such as Mineta, though it does give fans a good idea of how well My Hero Academia‘s looks could translate into live-action before Legendary Pictures debuts a full length feature film.

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play also currently includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Ryota Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Nagato Okui as Mineta, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.