‘My Hero Academia’ Presents A Pivotal Shinso Moment

My Hero Academia has set the stage for its leads to do some amazing things, and it seems one favorite student will get to prove themselves worthy of a wish soon.

Recently, the manga went live with a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Shinso. The student made waves awhile back when he stepped up during the UA Sports Festival, and fans have been asking for more of him since. After all, the purple-haired student roped in fans with his back story, leaving audiences to fawn over his Brainwashing Quirk rather than fear it. So, it is about time My Hero Academia set the stage for Shinso to become his own kind of hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the manga’s latest chapter went live, the update left Shinso primed to assist a rescue of none other than Izuku Midoriya. The series’ star has gone rogue as his Quirk has begun malfunctioning, leaving Shinso with Ochaco Uraraka to subdue their friend before things get worse. Chapter 211 ends with Uravity calling out to Shinso for an assist, leaving him to weigh his options carefully. However, even though he’s plagued with self-doubt, Shinso seems like he’ll be the kind of kid to step up.

For those unsure if Shinso will help, chapter 211 goes to great lengths to set up the good work he’s about to do. The update began with Shinso having a surprisingly serious conversation with Monoma of Class 1-B, and it was there the Copy Quirk user foreshadowed something curious.

“In order to become heroes, we sometimes have to do things unbecoming of heroes. Otherwise, we’d be no match for those with the power to do anything. It’s far from ideal,” Monoma told Shinso.

With Izuku out of control, there are few options to get the situation under control, and Shinso’s Quirk is one such out. Now, it will fall to the boy to choose whether he can do as Monoma said and do something sly to save the day. After all, Izuku could use some saving, and a hero has to do what a hero has to… right?

So, do you think Shinso will have what it takes to become a Pro Hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.