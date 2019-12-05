My Hero Academia Teases Major Move for the Todoroki Clan

My Hero Academia manga chapter 252 deepens the mystery of Endeavor and the Todoroki family’s sketchy past. The issue picks up with aftermath of the battle between new villain Ending, and Endeavor’s new squad of student proteges, Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo and Endeavor’s son, Shoto Todoroki. Ending wasn’t just some random villain off the street: he had a personal grudge against Endeavor and used his family (specifically his oldest son Natsuo) as bait. Seeing Natsuo in danger made Endeavor freeze up during his rescue attempt, and after Natsuo is saved, Endeavor decides to change his family’s status in a big way!

Endeavor has slowly but surely revisiting his own past actions since becoming the No. 1 hero – thanks in large part to inspirational words from All Might. Enji Todoroki has admitted that he was a poor husband to his wife, Rei, and a bad father to his sons (Toya, Natsuo, Shoto) and daughter (Fuyumi). As Endeavor reveals in a touching moment with Natsuo, following his rescue:

“Your sister loves the idea of being a big happy family… Because that’s exactly what I ruined. She wants that back… She’s so eager to fix everything. And that’s why you’re trying at all. Because you care about how she feels, right? Because you are caring. So… You don’t have to forgive me. I’m not looking for forgiveness. Just Atonement.”

Endeavor’s idea for that atonement gets revealed at the end of the issue, when the No. 1 hero reveals to his daughter Fuyumi that he’s making a big change for the Todoroki family:

“Fuyumi. I’ve already talked about this with Shoto and Natsuo. You’ve been doing your best to create a safe and sound household for your mother to come home to. I’ve let you shoulder all that, and I stood by while you worked hard… But it’s all okay now. Because I”m building a new house for you all. One that makes sense for your commutes. And one where you can give your mother a warm welcome back.”

So there it is: The Todoroki family is getting a new home where they van get a fresh start being together – or almost. Rei Todoroki will finally be released from the mental institution Endeavor put her in after she injured Shoto; however, for the sake of his family’s happiness, Endeavor won’t be inserting himself into that new home.

