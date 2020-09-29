My Hero Academia Reveals a New Trait Bakugo Borrowed from Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia fans are well aware of Bakugo's disdain for Izuku, but things have been changing between the rivals as of late. The pair have gone from aggressive enemies to training buddies in a matter of arcs thanks to the manga. That is why fans are keeping a close eye on the pair during the series' most intense arc yet, and the manga's most recent update has revealed the trait Bakugo appears to have jacked from Izuku.

The update came in chapter 285 when it dropped earlier this week. Fans were treated to a look at Izuku as the boy dug into his anger to keep Shigaraki away from his allies. During that time, Bakugo was left on the ground helpless as he watched Izuku battle for their lives, but he knew there was something he could do. The only thing Bakugo had to do first was some analyzing and strategizing to get there.

The manga shows Bakugo commanding the heroes around him as he warns the group Izuku cannot hold out against the baddie. After all, All For One has given Shigaraki an impressive regeneration power, and Izuku is already hurting from his battles before now. That is why Bakugo gets to analyzing the pair's power, and he uses his knowledge of his allies to create a solid counterattack.

Obviously, Bakugo is one of the smartest kids in his class, so this last-minute plan is expected of him. However, the sheer amount of rambling and strategizing he does here is reminiscent of what Izuku does. The green-haired boy is well-known for studying quirks and their efficacy in battle. This chapter shows Bakugo does much the same, and when his back is against the wall, the hero can rely on his brains rather than brawn.

