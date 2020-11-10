My Hero Academia Teases a Heartbreaking Fact about Dabi's Mom

✖

My Hero Academia has been on a tear with reveals, and it seems the series is only getting started. The manga might be ready to close its ongoing arc, but Dabi has a few more things to do before fleeing with his comrades. After all, he just made a huge reveal about his backstory, and fans believe they pieced something tragic together about his mother.

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia, then you know chapter 290 was a big one. The update saw Dabi announce his true identity to the world, and fans were right about their theories. The villain is the eldest son of Endeavor named Touya, but everyone believed the boy to be dead. And when the chapter went live, it seems fans were given a big hint about Dabi and his connection to his birth mother Rei.

// bnha 290 ITS FROM DABI ITS FROM TOUYA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/rIBsSDIOpQ — laly ♡ besties w jess!! ✨✨ (@redandblueskies) November 5, 2020

Fans were quick to point out the situation when chapter 290 began with a look at Rei's hospital room. While orderlies ran to intervene with their patient, fans were given a close-up shot of the flowers which sit in Rei's room.

In the past, Rei confirmed Endeavor did not bring her the blue flowers which sit in her room. The flowers are a lovely shade of icy blue, and Shoto wondered why the plants were there. Rei said "he's not leaving them behind" so fans are convinced Dabi has been leaving them. After all, the blue flowers match the color of his flames, but there is something even more important here. The color matches his eyes which he shares with Rei.

So far, My Hero Academia fans have no official word on this theory, but chapter 290 made a big deal of the flowers before rolling into Dabi's origin story. The evidence is stacking up, and fans can only imagine what kind of damage this revelation will do too Rei in its wake.

What do you think about this new theory? Do you think it holds water or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.