My Hero Academia Explains How Mirio Got His Powers Back

✖

My Hero Academia explains how Mirio Togata got his powers back in the newest chapter of the series! The war between the heroes and villains has reached a fever pitch as it nears its end with a final struggle as both sides are trying to get the other side to concede. Although Dabi threw a major wrench into the fight against Tomura Shigaraki with a series of grandiose reveals, the heroes had some surprises of their own as Best Jeanist and Lemillion found themselves back in action once more in one final gambit for the heroes.

With the previous cliffhanger of the series surprising fans with Mirio Togata's return to action, fans really only had questions about how he managed to get his powers back after his quirk had been erased during the Shie Hassaikai arc. But as the newest chapter explains, fans had predicted that Eri would be playing a major role in bringing Mirio back to his full Lemillion glory.

Chapter 293 of the series immediately answers the question of how Mirio was able to get his quirk back as Deku asks him just that. The chapter confirms that it's been six months since Mirio has been active as a hero, and he wanted to help out once he heard about the grand plan the heroes had to take on the Paranormal Liberation Front. Mirio then mentions how he's been seeing Eri train to use her Rewind quirk on bugs and lizards.

(Photo: Shueisha)

He apologizes for even asking her, but he wants Eri to use her Rewind quirk on him to restore his own. She gladly accepts as he's the reason she's been training so hard in the first place, and this confirms what fans had been suspecting for a while as she was shown to have a much longer horn in the flashback before it shrunk down during current events.

This further confirms that she was able to successfully use her Rewind power to restore Mirio to his former glory, and confirms that Eri's power will indeed be a major player in the series going forward as she further figures out how to master this ability. Because if she was able to overturn Mirio's permanent quirk loss, perhaps she can reverse some of the other major injuries and near fatal blows as well?

What do you think? Are you surprised to see Eri was the one who helped Mirio get his powers back? Are you excited to see Lemillion in the hero fray once more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!