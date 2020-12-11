My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Gigantomachia's Fate

✖

My Hero Academia has put the students and professional heroes associated with UA Academy through the wringer in the latest chapters of the manga created by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, but it seems as if the tables have started to turn in favor of Midoriya and company as it seems that one of the League of Villains' biggest members might be out of commission. Gigantomachia had originally been introduced as the right-hand man to All For One but has now been working to help Shigaraki, who has inherited the all-powerful Quirk in a bid to make a world made for villains!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 293, you might want to steer clear as we are going to dive into serious spoiler territory!

Though the heroes originally seemed to be losing the Paranormal Liberation Front earlier on in the arc, facing off against insane odds with a group of villains that was over one hundred thousand strong, the inclusion of Best Jeanist and Lemillion has seemingly solidified the heroes' potential victory. With the students of Class 1-A managing to slip Gigantomachia a number of tranquilizers, a haymaker delivered by Endeavor seems to have taken out the lumbering villain for the count.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Though Gigantomachia might have been taken down, Shigaraki, Dabi, and countless numbers of the League of Villains are still attempting to make the world beneficial for them before this latest arc is through. Midoriya has certainly let loose with the power of One For All against the collective of villains, and we're crossing our fingers that both him and his friends will ultimately be successful! Next year, the fifth season of My Hero Academia most likely won't have the opportunity to tell the story of the War Arc of the series, but there is still plenty of events to follow before this giant battle took place in the manga.

My Hero Academia has taken a lot of players off the board with this latest arc, both hero and villain alike, but it's clear that this Paranormal Liberation War is going to fundamentally change the universe of UA Academy forever.

What did you think of Endeavor's amazing takedown of Gigantomachia? Do you think he's been permanently taken off the board?