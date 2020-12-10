My Hero Academia K-Swiss Sneakers Are About To Drop

Way back in July we learned that Funimation was partnering with K-Swiss on an official My Hero Academia sneaker collection with designs inspired by beloved characters Izuku Midoriya and All Might. Naturally, My Hero Academia anime fans and sneakerheads were excited about the news, and now the time has come to prepare for battle. The limited edition shoes are set for release, and we have all of the details you need to order them right here - including the design reveal.

K-Swiss x My Hero Academia Deku and All Might Sneakers: Release Times, Pre-Orders, and Price

The My Hero Academia Classic 2000 X sneakers based on Midoriya and All Might will be available on the Greenhouse App on December 18th, 2020 and Footlocker.com on December 21st, 2020 (this post will be updated with exact launch times - new Foot Locker releases generally happen at 7am PST / 10am EST). Both styles will be priced at a very affordable $80. Sounds great right? Hold up...

Unfortunately, the My Hero Academia sneaker collection is a special edition launch and only 600 pairs of each style will be produced. Expect chaos and disappointment. That said, you'll be able to find the K-Swiss x My Hero Academia Deku and All Might sneaker designs here on eBay and here at StockX after they sell out. You can also keep tabs on Hot Topic as they have released some affordable My Hero Academia shoes in the past.

K-Swiss x My Hero Academia Sneaker Designs

The K-Swiss My Hero Academia sneakers feature design cues based on each character's hero costumes, and they did a pretty great job with them. The colors and layout are pretty much what you would expect in a Classic 2000 special edition, and it works beautifully.

Midoriya’s sneaker features a neoprene upper with printed stripes and red rubber piping, while the rubber outsole and black D-rings are inspired by his Shoot Style made boots. All Might’s sneaker features premium blue leather with custom D-rings and printed designs inspired by his hero costume.

Both sneakers with two sets of laces, a 3D raised tongue print of the My Hero Academia logo, and a special, limited-edition box. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.