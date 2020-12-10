My Hero Academia Took Over Tumblr in 2020

✖

Within the world of social media, the website of Tumblr has been one of the most used blogging sites on the net for quite a few years, and it should be no surprise to anime fans that one of the most popular Shonen series that is shared on the network is My Hero Academia, but what might surprise you is that the adventures of Class 1-A hold the top spot above all its contenders! With 2020 coming to a close, it definitely seems as if fans of Midoriya, Bakugo, Ochacho, Froppy, and their friends stand out within the world of anime on the world wide web!

2020 not only saw the fourth season of the anime series for My Hero Academia drop, documenting the battles against the villains known as Overhaul and Gentle Criminal, but the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi has been telling one of its most devastating sagas to date with its "War Arc". With the latter saga shocking fans with numerous hero and villain casualties across the board, this year has proved to be one of the most memorable in the history of Class 1-A as they attempt to become full-fledged crime fighters using their powerful Quirks!

Aside from My Hero Academia, a number of other anime franchises took the top spots when it came to the category of "Top Anime and Manga Shows" and the current top anime that were shared on Tumblr read as such:

10. Sailor Moon

9. Fruits Basket

8. One Piece

7. Demon Slayer

6. Mo Dao Zu Shi

5. Naruto

4. BEASTARS

3. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

2. Haikyuu!!

1. My Hero Academia

While it's still unclear what adventures lie in store for Midoriya and his friends at UA Academy in the pages of the manga following the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, the fifth season of My Hero Academia will attempt to play catch-up with a debut set for next spring. As the Kohei Horikoshi franchise has also hinted that a third feature-length film might be dropping next year, fans are anxious to see where the Shonen series goes in the future and it's clear that My Hero Academia has definitely struck a chord among fans!

What has been your favorite anime franchise of 2020, old and new? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

Via Otaku USA