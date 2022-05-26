My Hero Academia Opens the Door for Gigantomachia's Return

✖

My Hero Academia has spent years building up its final act, and now, the big event is here. Kohei Horikoshi has seeded some epic battles to welcome the story's final hurrah, and Shoto just ended his encounter with Dabi after a few tense weeks. Now, it seems some new battles are opening up, and one has opened the door for Gigantomachia's return.

The moment comes courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 353 if you are keeping up. For those who are up to date, you will know Gigantomachia was taken into custody a long time ago. All For One's most loyal subordinate was taken by authorities in the wake of the PLF Raid arc. Since then, no one has heard about the hulking villain, but that is not stopping his allies from plotting a jailbreak.

The manga's latest chapter shifts to Gigantomachia's detainment center at one point, and it is there fans discovered All For One wants his pawn back. He has sent a slew of fodder villains to the facility along with their leader. As it turns out, the main baddie is the one who killed Midnight a few arcs back, so our heroes have a bone to pick with him. And thanks to some planning, there are plenty of heroes at the facility eager to cull this jailbreak.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Unleashes One of Tartarus' Worst Criminals | My Hero Academia Theory Calls Out the War's Worst Villain Yet | My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Shares Chilling All For One Warning

Mina, Honezuki, Kirishima, and even Mt. Lady are shown at this site, so you know the battle here will get wild. There is enough chaos going on that there is a real chance Gigantomachia could be set loose. Of course, his escape would be a worst-case scenario for our heroes given how strong and indestructible the baddie is. So if Mina wants to honor Midnight's legacy, she and her friends will keep Gigantomachia locked up no matter what!

Do you think we've seen the last of Gigantomachia? How do you think this frontline battle will go down in My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.