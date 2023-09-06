My Hero Academia Teases Hagakure's Ultimate Move

My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains with its latest chapters, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga is setting up for Toru Hagakure's own ultimate move! As My Hero Academia continues to settle the final key fights between the heroes and villains, fans have seen several of these massive battles reach their respective ends. But as the final fight between All Might and All For One continues, the focus of the series has shifted once more as fans have gotten a look at yet another massive battlefield and struggle.

My Hero Academia's latest chapters have revealed that All Might's new suit of armor has been inspired by each of the Class 1-A hero students he has been watching over all this time, and the newest chapter of the series makes this more real than ever as he uses a technique inspired by Yuga Aoyama's Navel Laser quirk. It's here that the latest chapter shifts its focus to what's happening to Aoyama at the time, and he and Hagakure have teamed up for a pretty powerful move against a rather deadly villain that had escaped from Tartarus.

HAGAKURE FINALLY DOING SOMETHING LET'S GOOO #bnha399 I really like her refraction power pic.twitter.com/gddYzwZhO2 — Mirai ☄ (@soulmatesSNS) September 3, 2023

My Hero Academia: What Is Hagakure's Ultimate Move?

My Hero Academia Chapter 399 continues All Might's struggle against All For One, and he's running out of tricks inspired by his students' quirks. All For One is only getting stronger and unleashing more of his abilities (as All Might eggs him off in the hopes of tiring him out before the villain heads to Tomura Shigaraki's side), and thus All Might refuses to give up declaring that even if his light is dimmed there will be someone else that picks it up.

Then the focus shifts to Aoyama, as he and a few heroes had been left in the initial area where the fight began to take out the last of the villains that weren't warped to new locations. It's here that a villain named Kunieda had wiped out all but Aoyama and Fat Gum completely. Pinned down, Aoyama channels as much of his Navel Laser as he can (though unfocused without his belt to tighten the beams). Though it misses initially, it's revealed that Hagakure had survived the attacks as well and bounces the laser back even stronger with Warp Refraction technique. It's not revealed how this technique hits as the fight shifts back to All Might, but we'll be seeing more of Hagakure's true moves soon enough.

What did you think of this look at Hagakure and Aoyama's teamwork in My Hero Academia's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!