My Hero Academia Teases How Aizawa Came to Teach at UA Academy

My Hero Academia fans are keen to know everything they can about the series. Creator Kohei Horikoshi made a rich world with the superhero title, but all of his teases have netizens wanting more. Thanks to a spin-off series, fans are finally getting some big questions answered, and they are all about Aizawa.

After all, the Pro Hero had to get hired by UA Academy somehow, and fans will find that out soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter, and it was there a new arc kicked off. The so-called Aizawa arc begins with Eraserhead on a job long before he began work at UA Academy, but Midnight is determined to bring the hero to the school.

“It’s sooo fulfilling,” Midnight tells Aizawa about her job.

“My kids are all such cuties, and the classes are a lot of fun. Teaching is giving me a whole new perspective. Being at school is just great, y’know? It really feels like the place where I belong.”

Continuing, Aizawa is quick to bash his time in high school, but Midnight warns him against being picky. The Pro Hero never knows when he might want a change in careers. When Aizawa says teaching is not his job, Midnight is quick to say it will be before long.

“It will be,” she tells him. “We’ll have you teaching at UA soon enough.”

The arc looks like it will lay the building blocks for Aizawa’s turn to UA Academy, and fans are eager to learn why. The main series did say Eraserhead had other homeroom classes before Izuku’s litter came in, and he was glad to fail them out. Something must have changed his mind about teaching, and readers need to know what did the trick.

So, are you excited to see how this origin story plays out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.