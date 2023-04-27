My Hero Academia: All Might's Iron Man Moment Foreshadows a Horrible Future

My Hero Academia is one of the best superhero series on the market right now. From its heroes to its villains, the ambitious manga has become a global phenomenon all because of its curated characters. Fans have fallen for Izuku Midoriya to say the least, and the same goes for his mentor. However, the manga may have just planted a death flag for All Might, and it comes courtesy of an Iron Man nod.

After all, when it comes to superheroes, few are more popular worldwide than Iron Man. Tony Stark helped launch the Marvel Universe into superstardom with their 2008 movie after being a C-list character in the comics for years. These days, Iron Man is one of the most recognizable heroes in the world thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man spent more than a decade putting the universe together, and his ending bodes poorly for All Might.

So first, we need to back things up a bit. This new theory about All Might came to life this month when the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia likened him to Iron Man. The update ended with All Might facing down All For One despite no longer having a quirk. To face his longtime foe, All Might seems to have made a mech suit similar to the one Iron Man is famous for. It deploys from All Might's suitcase just like one we all saw in Iron Man 2, and the creator of My Hero Academia went on to say he loved that edition of Tony's suit.

This update left the My Hero Academia fan geeked, but it rang alarms with Marvel fans. After all, Iron Man and All Might have become close in an archetypal sense. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned Tony into a mentor through Peter Parker, All Might has his own protege with Izuku. In many ways, the young boy resembles Spider-Man because of his idolization of All Might, and we all know the creator of My Hero Academia loves Marvel. If he plots his story in the same vein as the MCU, well – fans know how the story ends for Iron Man.

The hero sadly dies at the end of Avengers: Endgame as he brings an end to the world's mortal foe Thanos. If history were to repeat itself, All Might could easily step into Tony's shoes as he has been in them for awhile. He is now facing his sworn nemesis and humanity's greatest enemy in All For One. All Might's simple callback to Iron Man has now sparked fears the Symbol of Peace will follow Iron Man in other ways soon. And if he does die, the fandom is going to cry a collective river at bare minimum.

