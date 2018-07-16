‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Teases The Series’ Final Arc

To say My Hero Academia is popular would be to undersell the series. The title may be young, but it has become one of anime’s most popular. In the U.S., My Hero Academia is known as one of anime’s top three titles, and fans always want more.

So, all you fans will want to brace. In a recent interview, creator Kohei Horikoshi did reveal he’s already thinking about the story’s final arc.

Recently, Natalie published an interview Horikoshi did regarding My Hero Academia, and the lengthy chat covered a slew of topics. One of them was about the series ending, and Horikoshi said he knows where he wants the story to end up. However, there’s a long way to go until that happens.

According to translations, Horikoshi said he originally hoped to end the manga after 30 volumes, but it looks like more will be needed to set up the final arc he’s planning.

“All the characters will come together and go foward into the last arc. However, at the moment, we are not even close to the last battle,” the creator said. “I do have an idea of how I want the arc to be planned out.”

There you have it. My Hero Academia has plenty of life left to it, and Horikoshi knows what he’s writing towards. Now, you can start placing bets on whether Shinsou will actually be a part of that big battle or not; The kid does have a lot of fans, you know?

So far, My Hero Academia has 19 volumes to its name, and there are still chapters which have yet to enter a trade. Horikoshi has plenty of story to explore beyond the 30 volumes he once planned, so that bodes well for readers and anime watchers. After all, the TV show has only adapted content up to volume 12, so the anime has a long way to go.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

