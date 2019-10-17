My Hero Academia Reveals the Student Crushing on Momo

High school is a rather confusing time for any teenager, and it only becomes worse when you factor in your growing superpowers. For the kids at UA Academy, My Hero Academia has given them plenty to balance, and their emotions are part of the equation. Time and again, the kids of UA Academy have been swayed by the emotions, but some of them have been affected beyond the heat of battle.

As it turns out, some of the kids are crushing on each other real hard, and fans just learned one student has a thing for Momo Yaoyorozu.

Recently, fans were let in on the little secret when a new book went live. My Hero Academia put out a guidebook to update fans on its most recent stories, and it was there translator Aitaikimochi confirmed a student in Class 1-B has a big crush on Awase Yosetsu.

As the book puts it, Yosetsu was raised in a small town where factory work was the norm. It goes on to praise his assist skills and support status by noting his teamwork with Monomaniacs and Kendou. And at the end, the book reveals Yosetsu is “kind of into Yaoyorozu.”

So, there you have it! We have a confirmed crush, and there is a solid reason for Yosetsu to be into his classmate. They may not interact on a daily basis, but Yosetsu has worked with Momo in real battle before. During the Summer Training arc, the pair fought a powerful Nomu together, and Yosetsu helped Momo track Bakugo after he was captured. Now, it seems the ordeal meant more to Yosetsu than fans thought, and fans are feeling all fuzzy about the couple’s potential. That is, if My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi gives it his okay.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.