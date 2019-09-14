My Hero Academia Reveals the Real Reason for New Work Studies

The new work studies for the classmates of Class 1-A in UA Academy may seem like a great new opportunity to learn how to better control their quirks and become better heroes, but the reasoning behind them harbor a dark secret. With their teachers meeting to discuss the true reason as to why Midoriya and company are receiving these new assignments, the aspiring heroes have no idea what brand new dangers are waiting around the corner for them. Following the union of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army into the Paranormal Liberation Front, the heroes of the school and the world are going to need all the help they can get!

“Practical Field Training” is how the teachers describe the newest, much more dangerous work studies that the young heroes will face, none the wiser that their mentors are allowing them to walk right out of the frying pan and into the fryer. This chapter of the My Hero Academia manga does a good job of balancing both unease and whimsy as the class celebrates Christmas as the teachers mull over the actions they must take to not only prepare their students for the real world, but protect the world in general.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At least Midoriya and crew have the public perception backing them up, as citizens of the world have begun to rally behind these heroes. Rather than meeting them with skepticism and mistrust, news reports show that UA Academy now has the trust of men and women on the street, which will certainly be another feather in their cap. As was stated by Mt. Lady during their media training, the more the public trusts the heroes, the easier their jobs can become.

Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki are especially going to have a tough new work study as they are working under the tutelage of the current number one hero, and hard ass, Endeavor.

What do you think of the new work studies that are coming down the pike for the students of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.