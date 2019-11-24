My Hero Academia Introduces the Deranged Villain, Ending

Over the years, My Hero Academia has introduced some villains totally worth remembering. The League of Villains is led by one of the most memorable baddies thanks to Shigaraki, but there are others. From Stain to Overhaul, the list goes on and on, so you can see why fans are excited the manga just introduced yet another.

Recently, the series put out a new chapter which dove into Endeavor’s past even more so. As a top Pro Hero, you would expect Endeavor to make enemies with his job, and it seems one of them has escaped. Now, a very deranged baddie is on the hunt for Endeavor, and My Hero Academia fans agree Ending is downright horrifying.

And if Endeavor wants to save his older son from the baddie, he will have to kill Ending this time around.

Chapter 250 begins on an ominous note as Ending is seen stalking towards Endeavor’s home. The man is fresh out of prison, and he is ready to finish the job he vowed to complete years ago.

“Do you remember Endeavor? I was full of despair that day, even the wispy autumn clouds seemed against me. You’d just captured a thief named Takami when I saw you. Ever since that day, I’ve aspired to be all that you are. And then, seven years ago, I lost it and you caught me,” Ending reveals.

By the end of the chapter, Ending has captured Endeavor’s son Natsu to use him as bait. Unless Endeavor does what Ending wants, the villain will kill Natsu without absolutely no remorse.

“No matter what I did, you always had so much I could never attain. I looked up to you. But I never had anything to protect. I’m gonna kill this kid, so please Endeavor, do the job right this time! You gotta kill me!”

