My Hero Academia Pits Dabi Against His Worst Icy Nightmare

Over the years, My Hero Academia has built up the League of Villains, but the series has hit the organization hard as of late. Kicking the baddies while they are down has become a sort of past time, and it seems like Dabi may be the next one to take a kicking. After all, it seems the baddie has met his match, and it has come in the form of a wannabe ice climber.

Recently, My Hero Academia found a way to pit Dabi against an enemy he should be able to beat with ease. The villain’s Cremation quirk would seem to be a clear win against any ice-based power, but it seems one member of the Meta Liberation Army is ready to test that.

In chapter 228, fans find Dabi pitted against a member of the Liberation Army who has yet to be named. They are seen sporting a big winter jacket lined with fur that keeps their face concealed. Observed as an offense fighter, this soldier wields a powerful Ice-centric quirk, and it is just powerful enough to throw Dabi off guard.

“Since you seem to be unaware, I manipulate ice. All ice. I’ve been perfecting this meta ability for a long time. Longer than most heroes. So no school for me. The Grand Commander helped make me stronger,” the newcomer revealed before showing off his impressive power.

“You’d best not think your little campfire can melt my ice!”

In the same way Todoroki can summon massive mounds of ice, it seems the same can be said for this new villain. However, it sounds like he can only manipulate ice rather than generate it on his own. If that is the case, then Dabi could find a way to use his insanely hot fire to rid the battlefield of all ice, but such a feat would be taxing to say the least.

