‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Pro’s Real Name

My Hero Academia may not care much for secret identities, but that doesn’t mean it is easy sussing out everyone’s personal information. All Might keeps a tight lid on his past, and he must have learned it from Gran Torino. After all, the older hero is full of mysteries, but one detail did just drop.

Recently, fans learned Gran Torino’s real name. The drop was made in a special manga chapter published in honor of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The film went live in Japan this month, so creator Kohei Horikoshi did a one-shot to celebrate, and the chapter revealed the Pro Hero wasn’t born Gran Torino.

No, his actual name happens to be Sorahiko.

Sadly, the revelation was made under less-than-great circumstances. Fans were told Gran Torino’s real name when Nana Shimura shouted it at the older man. The special saw the previous One For All user call for Sorahiko when All For One showed up for a battle. Desperate to get All Might out of the way, Nana called for Sorahiko to escape with her pupil while she held off her nemesis. The move was a suicidal one, but Sorahiko chose to obey as he respected his friend’s decision. Still, the choice was unbearable to All Might, and readers had to watch the boy cry for Nana as he was whisked away from her final stand.

Nowadays, it seems Gran Torino mostly goes by his hero name. Even though he is close with All Might, the latter still calls Sorahiko by his alias since Gran Torino is a mentor figure to him. With Nana gone, fans have yet to meet anyone close enough to Gran Torino to call him Sorahiko, but that could always change down the line.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

