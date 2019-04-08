‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Villain’s Brutal Torture Treatment

When it comes to dark anime, My Hero Academia is not the title you expect to come up first. The shonen title has had its moment, but it has been tame for the most part. Now, the manga is hoping to shake that reputation, and it did so with its newest gang of villains.

Recently, the latest chapter of My Hero Academia went live, and it was there fans learned how Giran is doing. If you will remember, the supplier was caught by the Meta Liberation Army as the group wanted details on the League of Villains, and…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, it turns out Giran did not squawk even under the most intense torture.

When the Army calls up the League, the latter group learns Giran has been kidnapped. The CEO of Destro confirms they were the group to take the man, and they applaud the supplier for being such a tight-lipped associate.

“I commend him for deleting his client lists before we got to him. And when we started severing fingers, the man not only refused to give you up — he wouldn’t even cry out in pain.”

As fans learned from news reports earlier in the chapter, Giran did have a slew of fingers severed. In fact, a total of five were found by police and reported on. The digits were found outside of locations where the League has staged attacks before. From Hosu City to Kamino Ward, fingers were found alongside personal effects of Giran. So, the evidence left behind was a clear callout to the League, and the Army wanted to make sure Shigaraki got the message loud and clear.

So, are you surprised to see how brutal this torture became…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!