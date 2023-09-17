My Hero Academia Finally Gives Hagakure a Way to Be Visible

My Hero Academia is still working through its final act, and its heroes are being put through the wringer. From Todoroki to Bakugo, we have seen a number of Class 1-A kids give their all, and the gang is still fighting. We have seen that lately as My Hero Academia put Hagakure in the spotlight, and it just revealed a way for the girl to become visible.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 400. Read on with caution.

The whole thing came to light this week as the My Hero Academia manga checked in on Hagakure and Aoyama. The pair have been busy fighting a Poison Ivy wannabe who is able to drain people using plants seeded in their bodies. After a long encounter, Aoyama was able to burn out the villain and a ton of his seeds with help from Hagakure. The girl used her powers of refraction to spread Aoyama's light all over which scorched the plants... but the light overload had a wild impact on the girl.

Discourse aside, I love how Hagakure is drawn here. The glitching and the kinda-invisible-but-not-really are really cool #MHA400 pic.twitter.com/8g6iW0p3fl — Rukasu (@RukasuMHA) September 14, 2023

It turns out the sudden influx of light turned Hagakure visible. She is shocked by the turn of events as is Aoyama. After all, the girl has hardly been seen in full view since My Hero Academia began. We've only seen her face for a brief moment, but this incident revealed all of Hagakure.

Of course, the girl was geeked out by the whole mess, but Hagakure is quick to get back to work. She and Aoyama must continue to free the heroes who've been seeded by Shigaraki's downed henchman. Given what she's learned from this experience, it seems Hagakure may have found a way to intentionally bug out her invisibility quirk if she ever wants to be seen. But for now, it seems the Class 1-A star is fine hiding in plain sight.

What do you think about this latest peek into Hagakure's life? Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!