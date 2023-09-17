My Hero Academia Announces New OVA

Get ready, gang! My Hero Academia is gearing up for another big update. While the manga continues work on its final saga, the My Hero Academia has all eyes on the future. We already know season seven is in the works, but it turns out a special OVA is on the table. After all, a new report has confirmed a My Hero Academia OVA is on the horizon, and it will go live this fall.

The update comes straight from Shonen Jump as its latest issue shared the good news. My Hero Academia has a new OVA on the way, and it will be released on October 20th in Japanese theaters. The special will be shown for a week before eventually moving online at some point.

If you want to know what the OVA is all about, it seems Mirio will be the star. The episode will follow the student as he joins up with Class 1-A for a unique tournament. So for those wanting more details on the OVA, you can read its official synopsis here: "Mirio, a third-year student, comes to join the group. What He brought was the card game Heroes Battle, created by Support students! (A game in which each player fights by making full use of their cards.) Who will be the winner of the card battle?"

As you can imagine, My Hero Academia fans are eager to see what this new OVA has to ofer. A total of eight OVAs have been released by the anime to date, and there will hopefully be more beyond this ninth. As for the My Hero Academia anime, the TV series is working hard on season seven. The show is expected to drop its new episodes at some point in 2024, so the team at Studio Bones is keeping busy.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can always binge the anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, My Hero Academia is still rolling out new chapters through the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia announcement? Are you excited for this OVA release? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!