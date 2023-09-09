Tennis Star Coco Gauff Hyped Herself Up With My Hero Academia During US Open

Pro tennis star Coco Gauff, who's currently now in the finals in the US Open, revealed that she actually gets ready for her matches by watching anime like My Hero Academia! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga franchise is currently now bigger than ever before as not only is it currently making it through its Final Act of chapters, but the anime is now in the works on both a Season 7 and a new movie for a release in the future. There are My Hero Academia fans of all kinds as a result, and that includes some of the best athletes in the world.

Following her win against Karolína Muchová heading into the finals of the US Open (where she faces off against Aryna Sabalenka), Coco Gauff was asked about what her plans were to get ready for the very important match to come and she responded that she will watch some anime. When the fans in the crowd cheered at the response, Gauff then elaborated that she actually watched "four or five episodes of My Hero Academia" before her match that day. Check out Gauff shouting out My Hero Academia below:

Coco has a simple plan to get ready for her next match.



Watch some anime. pic.twitter.com/BySlvnjNyz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has some major plans for the future. The My Hero Academia manga is now in the midst of the final battles between the heroes and villains, but it's yet to be revealed just how much longer the series itself is going to last for. As for the anime, My Hero Academia Season 7 was quickly announced to be in the works following the end of the sixth season. A release window or date has yet to be revealed for the new episodes as of this writing, but it will be tackling the Final Act of the series that kicked off in the second half of Season 6.

My Hero Academia also has a new movie now in production. The official title for the fourth My Hero Academia anime movie has yet to be revealed, but it has been teased by series creator Kohei Horikoshi that the new movie will be exploring more of the fallen hero society seen in the anime's sixth season with, "After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

Have you ever watched My Hero Academia before a big match? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!