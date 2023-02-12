My Hero Academia Season 6 Sparks New Melissa Shield Theory

My Hero Academia season six is tackling a brand-new arc, and that means things are busy for Izuku Midoriya. Following the raid on Shigaraki's forces, all of Japan is in shambles as villains have taken over the streets. It has fallen upon Izuku to help right the wrong with help from the country's top heroes. And if a new theory right now, he is also getting help from Melissa Shield.

The theory came to light this week as season six dropped a new episode. It was there fans checked in on Izuku as he showed out his new powers, and at this point, it seems Deku is as pro as they get. We watched him take on Muscular with ease in an epic rematch, and it turns out his quirk was aided by a very familiar support item.

So, what is it? The device even has a familiar name for those who watched My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Izuku is sporting an item from the United States called the Mid-Gauntlet, and All Might was able to pull strings to get it before Japan's border was shut down.

"Thanks for your help. You got me an item from the United States before international trading was shut down. Compact support item, Mid-Gauntlet. The performance is shockingly good," Izuku explains.

Looking at the device, the red item winds around Izuku's arm like an intense brace, and it helps his body endure the power of One For All. The gauntlet can then retreat with a simple button push, and yes – this should sound familiar. The Mid-Gauntlet is basically tier below the Full Gauntlet from Two Heroes, and it was Melissa who made the tech.

Sadly, the prototype broke in the movie's end, but this new device has all the hallmarks of Melissa's creations. The red color, its activation sequence, and its wearable components all came from the tech queen. My Hero Academia also made it clear All Might got this device as a last-minute gift from the United States where Melissa's father is born. So really, it is easy to see why fans think Melissa made this season six support tech.

Of course, the anime has not confirmed anything, but this theory is all but official for the fandom. Melissa has been a fan-favorite character since her debut, and the TV series made her canon to the timeline for anyone who doubted her legitimacy. So if we are lucky, My Hero Academia's final arc might pay Melissa a visit now and finally introduce the tech whiz to Mei Hatsume.

