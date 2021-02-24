My Hero Academia Assistant Channels Normani in New Mirko Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia knows how to make a good headline, and the series has found other ways to intrigue fans outside of its manga. While the anime does its thing behind the scenes, the manga has focused on a dire tale of good versus evil. However, over on social media, the series has been dabbling with hot girl mania. After all, one of the manga's assistants is obsessed with My Hero Academia, but their latest tribute went to a different pop star.

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to a piece of art by Yoshinori, an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi on the manga. The artist has been paying homage to Megan Thee Stallion as of late with different drawings of Mirko. The rapper has been a muse to Yoshinori, and now it seems Normani has taken that spot.

As you can see above, a new sketch of Mirko was posted online this week, and the pro hero looks absolutely sickening. The Rabbit Hero has her long hair pulled back up high, and they are rocking a bondage-inspired outfit complete with metal detailing and buckles. If this outfit looks familiar to you, then you may have seen it before thanks to Rolling Stones.

The revered magazine did a feature on Normani as well as few others. The cover of the magazine showcases Normani in this gorgeous outfit, and the up-and-coming pop star slays this look. The outfits jewelry and embellishes are a look, and Yoshinori mimicked it perfectly for their Mirko tribute.

Of course, there is a little nod to Megan Thee Stallion here. If you did not know, the magazine cover that debuted this outfit also features the Texas rapper. Rolling Stones did a highlight on Normani, Megan, and SZA given their chart-topping hits. So if SZA shows up in a sketch before long, don't be too surprised!

What do you make of this new Mirko tribute? Who else should the My Hero Academia assistant look into for inspiration? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.