‘My Hero Academia’ Drops First Teaser For Next Arc

My Hero Academia has been busy with its latest arc as of late, but it seems the series is eyeing a big change. After all, things are shaping up to close the manga’s on-going arc, and it has left room open for a new story to appear.

Recently, Shueisha stepped out with a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it was there fans caught up with Izuku Midoriya. My Hero Academia chapter 216 finally ended the training exercises between Classes 1-A and 1-B, leaving the teaser for chapter 217 to be closely examined.

And, if fans are right, then My Hero Academia is about to pick up another villain-centric arc.

My Hero Academia‘s latest chapter ended with a big tease for chapter 217 and the arc it will set up. “Defend civilians against the villains! As Deku gets closer to his quirk, with even more power now, where will this take him next,” the blurb reads.

Of course, fans are eager to see where Izuku will go next with his power, and it is easy to see why. The boy was just inundated with power as a secret about One For All revealed itself to him; As it turns out, Izuku can access all of the individual quirks from the previous users of One For All. The reveal means Izuku can use more than five quirks now, but he is still unable to use them fully as his mastery of One For All is weak. Now, this teaser has fans wondering if Izuku is about to discover another hidden power, and his desire to save people may be the key to unlocking one of them.

