Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Confirms Season 2

Studio Pierrot has been busy, forging the story of the Soul Society in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Thanks to the production house’s new seasonal approach to anime, many series that the studio is known for have been on hiatus for quite some time. Luckily, some major news has been revealed regarding the most popular anime ninjas of all time. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations season two has seemingly been confirmed by Studio Pierrot, meaning that the son of the Seventh Hokage will eventually return to the anime world after his years-long hiatus.

On Pierrot’s official website, the anime studio slipped the big news under the radar, adding a line of dialogue to the franchise page stating, “A second part has been confirmed.” While the major storyline taking place in the manga at the moment is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, there are still a handful of events that need to take place in Naruto Next Generations for the anime to catch up to the manga’s events. Unfortunately, a release window has yet to be revealed for this second season, or the four original episodes of the initial Naruto series that Pierrot confirmed years ago. Most likely, anime fans will learn more once Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finished its fourth and final batch of episodes.

What Will Boruto Season 2 Cover?

When last we left Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in 2023, Konoha was flying high. While the Nine-Tailed Fox had died thanks to the fight against the Kara Organization’s leader, Jigen did die in his fight against Naruto, Boruto, and Kawaki. Unfortunately for the ninja world, Jigen’s protege Code is more than willing to take up the cause and is looking for revenge. The son of the Seventh is going to have more troubles than Code in the anime’s return, however.

Before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations jumped into its hiatus, it introduced new members of the Kara Organization unlike anything we’ve seen before. Eida and her younger brother Daemon had bizarre powers that made them major threats to our heroes and when the anime returns, expect some major developments from the siblings. While the second season is on the way, it will be interesting to see if this renewal includes the current manga series Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Demon Slayer Changed It All

Pierrot’s decision to change its approach to anime came about thanks to Demon Slayer, with studio Ufotable taking a more seasonal approach to the Demon Slayer Corps. In a past interview, Pierrot president Michiyuki Honma talked about the change, “I think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a major turning point for the anime industry. It was a high-quality work that took a lot of time and a generous budget to make and it was a big hit when it aired, attracting people from a wide range of age groups. I watched it. Before and after Demon Slayer was announced, I really felt that we had to change the way we create things. Furthermore, other studios were releasing high-quality works on a similar scale and in Japan there was an environment where these could be watched on commercial television.”

