My Hero Academia Unpacks the Main Weakness of Toga's Quirk

My Hero Academia has pivoted back to the final fight between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga as the next major step of the final war between the heroes and villains continues, and the newest chapter of the series is starting to unpack the main weakness to Toga's copy quirk! Toga has been one of the more intriguing villains to see evolve over the course of My Hero Academia's manga and anime run as it's clear that she's just as tragically complicated as the rest of the villains. But unlike the others, her motives have always been "pure" in her terms.

Toga has been fighting for her love this entire time, but it wasn't until the final battles began that this all started to shake in their foundation. While the loss of Twice began changing how she saw Ochaco and the other heroes, it wasn't until Ochaco and Tsuyu Asui promised to start opening up about their love troubles that Toga acted more sporadically. With the newest chapter of the series, it's revealed that this sporadic thinking has started to have an actual impact on Toga's Copy Quirk and has opened it up to some surprising weaknesses.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: What Is Toga's Main Weakness?

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 shifts the focus back to the heroes that have been fighting against the army of Twice doubles that Toga began spawning due to her copy of Twice's Double quirk. The heroes were at a disadvantage because they didn't know how much of Twice's blood Toga had saved up for this final battle, nor how long each of the copied powers would last. So they have been caught in the mass of Twices that have been moving forward with the intent of outright killing as many of the heroes as possible.

After Dabi's defeat, Toga's begun to be distracted as she worries about how the end of his fight fared and whether or not she's lost another friend as a result. It's here that Ochaco starts to notice a pattern and finds the real Toga hidden among the Twice clones. Ochaco tells Toga that she knows that Toga's sad over the fact that she can't fully become Twice and do everything that he could with his power, and after seeing Toga cry in this battle, Ochaco realizes that Toga's now weakening due to the fact that she's no longer fighting out of pure love.

Toga naturally brushes this fact off, but it's clear that Toga's starting to crack as he emotions are becoming more complicated. Toga's no longer the pure kind of heroine that she saw herself as before, and Ochaco just wants to help her understand all of these new feelings. All the while, it seems like this has become a major weakness as Toga's Copy quirk is starting to mix with bloodlust and thus making Toga more open to counter.

But this emotional conflict will come to a head as Ochaco and Toga now continue their fight in My Hero Academia's future chapters. How do you think this fight with Toga will settle now that this weakness has been revealed? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!