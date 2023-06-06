My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Toga's Final Battle

My Hero Academia's Final Act has recently brought one of the major fights to an end, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is gearing up for the next one by setting the stage for Himiko Toga's final battle! Toga has played an interesting role in the Final Act of the My Hero Academia manga as while she initially seemed like she was against the path the rest of the League of Villains had taken, she was also not going to back down in the slightest as she pursued her tragic love of Izuku Midoriya right to the end.

But after confessing that love to Izuku, and subsequently being rejected as a result, she is now set on her most destructive path yet. When we last saw Toga in action, she was gearing up for a final clash with Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui as the three of them were going to get to the bottom of what Toga feels about her love. Things got messy when Toga started to use Twice's Double quirk to summon an army, but it seems like My Hero Academia is finally revisiting this fight in full after Dabi and the Todoroki Family's fight came to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: How Will Toga's Final Battle End?

My Hero Academia Chapter 390 brings the fight between Shoto and Dabi to an end with an emotional breakdown for the members of the Todoroki Family, and the final pages of the chapter see Toga (as one of the Twice clones) seeing the remnants of the massive explosion. It's here that she thinks back to her final conversation with Dabi, and wonders if he was finally able to smile in the end. But as she wonders that, it's clear that Ochaco is closing in on the real Toga hiding among the Twice doubles.

With one of the final fights now over and the others are setting up across the various battlefields with Izuku vs. Shigaraki and All Might vs. All For One going down at the same time, it seems like now we'll finally get to see Toga's final fight. But given the tragic nature of this villain, it's also unclear as to what the end of this particular fight will look like when the series comes to an end.

Will Toga get a happy ending somehow at the end of her final fight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!