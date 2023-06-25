My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kicks Off Ochaco's Final Clash With Toga

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the next of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has kicked off Ochaco Uraraka's final clash with Himiko Toga! The start of the second major war between the heroes and villains in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga series saw things separated into different battlefields, and it was teased that Ochaco and Tsuyu Asui would be the ones who ended up facing off against Toga as all of these battles had been setting into place.

My Hero Academia recently wrapped up Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor's final face off with Dabi in the previous chapters, and it was revealed soon after that the next major fight we would get to see play out was the final fight between Ochaco and Toga. As Toga continues to use Twice's Double quirk as best as she can, Ochaco's trying to appeal to Toga's heart. But as of the newest cliffhanger that teases that Toga's got a hostage, things might get much messier before it's all said and done between Ochaco and Toga.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: What's Next for Ochaco vs. Toga?

My Hero Academia previously established that Toga was heading into these final fights more conflicted about her emotions than ever before. Things were worsened by Izuku Midoriya's rejection of her, and that kicked off a premise for the fight that would see Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Toga opening up about their romantic interests, thoughts of love, and more as they fought. But that hasn't been the case ever since Toga started to use Twice's Double quirk. In fact as of My Hero Academia Chapter 391, Toga's control of this Double quirk seems to be worsening as Ochaco continues to try and appeal to Toga's feelings.

Ochaco's telling Toga that she's starting to slip up because Toga's no longer operating out of pure love, but this only angers the villain further as the chapter comes to an end. Making matters worse is that the Twice clones seem to pull up someone that Ochaco recognizes (likely an injured Tsuyu considering we haven't seen her in a while), and that's tripped up Ochaco. That small moment might prove to be deadly as this fight against an unpredictably moving Toga continues.

Do you think Ochaco will survive the fight against Toga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!