My Hero Academia Is Reportedly Prepping a Special Mini Chapter

My Hero Academia is on the top of its game this year, and that is true on every front. From its TV show to the manga and beyond, the franchise is expanding in big ways right now. And thanks to a new report, fans know they are likely getting a special My Hero Academia one-shot before much longer.

The update comes straight from several well-known insiders like ShonenSaito on Twitter. It was there fans were told a one-shot manga is coming for My Hero Academia, and it will focus on Endeavor.

According to the rumor, My Hero Academia will be getting a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump #35. The chapter will be 17 pages long, and its title is My Hero Academia: Endeavor's Mission. If the report is true, the manga will be penned by Akiyama Yoko, and this creator should be familiar as they worked as an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi on My Hero Academia. Yoko also oversaw work on side stories like My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions.

As for when this chapter will go live, it is slated to debut on August 1st in the United States. The manga magazine will go live next on July 18th before taking a break the following week. This means this one-shot will help ring in August, and it will not be doing so alone. Another report has popped up as of late regarding Jujutsu Kaisen following the manga's hiatus. The update suggests the series is ready to resume publication, so August sounds like it will be a hot month for readers!

