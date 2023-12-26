My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Sketch for the Holidays

My Hero Academia has a lot coming our way in 2024, and the creator behind it all is helping to cap off 2023 in style with a special new sketch for the holiday season! My Hero Academia is currently in the midst of a huge climax heading into next year. Not only is the manga in the midst of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki with its latest chapters, but the anime will be returning to kick off its adaptation of the final war between the heroes and villains as well. But that's not all planned for 2024, either.

My Hero Academia is also planning to return for the fourth big movie in the anime franchise some time next year, and that seems to only be scratching the surface of what the franchise has planned for fans next year. But to help celebrate everything that the franchise was able to accomplish this year, and thank all of the fans for their support heading into the holiday season, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a sketch showing off a few heroes acting as Santa Claus for the holiday. Check it out below:

What's Next for My Hero Academia in 2024?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere around the world beginning on May 7th, 2024. The anime will be leading into the new episodes with four weeks worth of special recap episodes planned to air beginning in April that will help fans get a refresher on everything that's gone down before the final battles. These recaps are also teasing that there will be some new footage to help flesh them out further as well.

My Hero Academia has also announced the fourth movie in the franchise will be debuting in theaters across Japan in Summer 2024, but it has yet to reveal any story, character, staff, or international release plans as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime before the new season and movie premiere next year, you can find the first six seasons of the series (along with OVA specials) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What was your favorite My Hero Academia moment in 2023? What are you looking forward to in 2024? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!