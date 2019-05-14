My Hero Academia Flashback Sheds Light on Shigaraki’s Siblings

My Hero Academia has a new chapter out, and fans know what that means. As the manga continues to explore a dramatic new arc, juicy details about the League of Villains are waiting to be found out, and it seems one has slipped about Shigaraki.

Recently, the series saw its latest update go live, and chapter 227 made an intriguing nod to Shigaraki’s past. It was there fans saw the League of Villains leader look back on one of the few memories he retains from his childhood, and it has to do with his sister.

The chapter nears its end with a look at Hana Shimura as she leads her brother into an office in their childhood home.

“Check this out. It’s a secret,” the girl says.

With her dark hair in pigtails, Hana looks real adorable, and she is dressed in a loose-fitted shirt. The girl goes on to show Shigaraki a photo of their grandmother Nana even though she wasn’t supposed to.

“Don’t worry, I’m on your side, Tenko,” Hana says.

According to Shigaraki, the memory is not a complete one, and he can recognize that in his deranged state. This is not the first look fans have gotten of Hana as she was seen a couple chapters back, but this is her first full scene. As far as fans know, Hana is dead as All For One told Shigaraki he killed his entire family when his Decay quirk presented itself. However, there is a growing section of fans hoping Hana made it out alive and that she’s looking for her brother to this day.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

