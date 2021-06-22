My Hero Academia Anime Releases New Key Visual

✖

The latest episode of My Hero Academia threw a number of anime fans for a loop, not just by giving us a first look at the upcoming dark story dubbed "My Villain Academia," but also by switching up the storylines by throwing the Endeavor Agency Arc in earlier than expected. With the next arc of the series focusing on Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki training as a part of a work-study with the current number one hero, Endeavor, a new piece of key art has arrived that will also act as a cross-promotional image with the chain, Tokyo Hands.

In the manga, following the Joint Training Exercise Arc which pitted the students of Class 1-A against their rivals in Class 1-B, the story decided to focus on the villains of the series, most specifically Shigaraki and his band of criminals in the League of Villains. Though the introduction of the latest episode showed us Shigaraki emerging from the rubble of an insane battle with a new hair color, the anime has decided to jump into the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc, which will focus on the "Three Musketeers," attempting to learn more about how to fight crime and master their individual Quirks better.

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia shared this new key visual that works to both promote the next arc of the fifth season of the anime, as well as establish a partnership between the Shonen adaptation and the Japanese chain known as Tokyo Hands:

Though the Endeavor Agency Arc isn't as dark as the villains' storyline, it will have plenty of surprises and character development for the heroes of the series. Needless to say, Season Five has big ramifications for the rest of the series and is leading up to one of the biggest battles of the franchise to date.

What do you think of this new key visual for Season Five? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.