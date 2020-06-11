My Hero Academia Confirms All For One's New Host

✖

Since the start of the Paranormal Liberation War arc in My Hero Academia, the series has been hinting at the change in hands for the nefarious Quirk known as All For One, and the latest chapter has finally confirmed just who has taken the mantle of the strongest villain in the world. With the Quirk itself granting the users dozens of super powers to use at their discretion, as well as steal new abilities from users whenever they see fit, it's clear that the heroes are in for a rough future as they struggle with how they can take down the new All For One!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

It should be no surprise to those who have been following along with the popular anime franchise's manga that Shigaraki has stepped up to the plate and become the new wielder of All For One. While the villain's awakening proved that his power over decay had been boosted to levels never before seen, killing numerous heroes in its wake, it wasn't until Chapter 274 that we saw the powers of All For One truly take form within Shigaraki's body.

Before the Paranormal Liberation War started, Shigaraki had to go through "four months of hell", experimented upon by the sinister scientist known as Dr. Garaki, who transferred the Quirk of All For One from the original leader of the League of Villains to his successor. What makes this experiment all the more terrifying in its success is that Garaki was able to essentially clone the Quirk itself, meaning that there are essentially two "All For Ones" wandering the earth as both Shigaraki and his teacher have their numerous powers at their disposal!

(Photo: Viz Media)

Shigaraki's first battle with his new powers is against the current number one hero, Endeavor, and as the flames of the crime fighter hit the villain, All For One swings into effect and begins regenerating the skin that was burned off in the brawl. Barely taking notice of Endeavor, Shigaraki begins searching for One For All, believing that taking this power will making him "complete".

