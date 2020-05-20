My Hero Academia Teases New Details About Shigaraki's New Form

✖

My Hero Academia's latest "Paranormal Liberation War" arc has the Pro Heroes are trying to stop a major plot by the Paranormal Liberation Front, which is an entire army of radicals led by the League of Villains. While this entire epic battle is raging, there's even bigger threat cooking at the heart of it: All For One's master plan has come to fruition, as his protege, Tomura Shigaraki, has awakened his true destructive power, as well as the All For One quirk that's been hiding inside of him. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia also drops a major new hint about Shigaraki's new form!

Warning: My Hero Academia Manga SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapters of My Hero Academia saw a strike force of the top pro heroes try to take out the lab where All For One disciple Dr. Ujiko has been cooking up new intelligent Nomu, as well as unlocking Shigaraki's true powers. Though the heroes succeed, they are too late, as a vision in Shigaraki's mind sees the psychotic boy embrace All For One in full, and awaken the power that's been kept restrained in him all this time. Last we saw, Shigaraki's seemingly dead body was doing an Exorcist-style levitation off the floor - but that's not the most interesting thing! Shigaraki's awakening provokes two highly curious (and important) reactions:

Izuku Midoriya's One For All power calls out to him in warning. All For One's Hulk-like bodyguard, Gigantomachia, smells his master's scent on Shigaraki, and finally comes out of his catatonic state.

So why are these details important? Well, All For One's mad scientist disciple Dr. Ujiko explained the original All For One quirk had been given to Shigaraki some time ago, while All For One the man has been using a copy of that power. However, based on the reaction from both Izuku and Gigantomachia, it seems that something else could be at work...

Tomura Shigaraki's vision showed him walking into All For One's embrace, but could it be more than that? Did the young boy awaken his deeper consciousness, or just surrender it? Is the person now waking up in that body still Tomura Shigaraki, or someone else? Was inhabiting a new body All For One's true plan, all along?

All For One's true identity and origin is still a mystery - as are the full scope of his powers. Until now, we didn't even know that making a copy and sharing the All For One quirk was even possible. Who's to say that mind/essence transfer isn't also within All For One's capability? It could be exactly the endgame that he and Dr. Ujiko were woking on, all along.

What do you think?

My Hero Academia has finished airing season 4 of the anime on Hulu and Funimation. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.