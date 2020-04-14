My Hero Academia Ushers Eraserhead to the Frontlines

The Paranormal Liberation War has begun in My Hero Academia and with it, many heroes are being placed on the front lines against the villain organization and their “High End Nomus”, with Eraserhead being no exception. With the teacher at UA Academy lending his Quirk erasing power in the war against Shigaraki and his insanely powerful new version of the League of Villains, the professional heroes and the aspiring crime fighters at UA Academy are certainly going to need all the help that they can get when it comes to taking down the biggest threat they’ve ever faced!

Warning! If you aren’t up to date with My Hero Academia’s manga and the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be doing a deep dive into spoiler territory!

Eraserhead, joined by Present Mic, has a personal stake in the current war, with him discovering that one of the Nomu of the Paranormal Liberation Front was his old friend, Oboro Shirakumo who had died years before. With Aizawa discovering the truth of the Nomu’s origins and where their quirks come from, he is definitely out for blood as he assists his friends and fellow heroes on the frontlines of the hospital where Dr. Garaki of the Front is currently working to not only create new biological nightmares, but also bolstering the power of Shigaraki to potentially become the new All For One!

As Aizawa enters into the fray, he immediately uses his Quirk of erasing the powers of others to bring down one of the Nomu who is powerless against Endeavor and Present Mic’s assault. This use of Eraserhead’s power shows the intellect of the Nomu, as one of the High Ends begins deciphering what Aizawa’s power set is and attempts to exit the situation, albeit unsuccessfully. With both Eraserhead and Present Mic moving through the bowels of the hospital, they come across a new threat that they realize they must put an end to.

With Mirko, the rabbit hero, still using her fast paced quirk to tear through Nomu and work toward the mad scientist, the two teachers of UA Academy see the powered up Shigaraki still recovering in a tube following the experiments that would seemingly give him many more quirks to work with. With Aizawa realizing what’s at stake, Eraserhead asserts that they must kill Shigaraki before he wakes up no matter the cost!

