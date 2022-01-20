My Hero Academia Just Set Up a Major Expulsion

My Hero Academia‘s sixth season is set to give viewers the biggest fight between the heroes and villains to date in the War Arc, which will see the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the professionals to take on the threat of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the manga continuing the story past this brutal battle, it seems as though one student in Class 1-A is staring down an explusion for obvious reasons.

Warning. If you haven’t read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 340, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

With the sparkling hero Aoyama being revealed to be the traitor, working under the influence of All For One in hopes of saving his parents’ lives, it should be no surprise that he is looking down the barrel of being kicked out of UA Academy. With Aoyama now being a key part of the heroes’ plan to take down the League, Eraserhead is taking the opportunity to have a heart-to-heart with the traitor, while making it clear that he won’t “sugarcoat” what he has to say:

“You may be given leniency but your sins will be with you forever. Aoyama, once this war is over, you may no longer have a home at U.A. Those friends of yours like to sugarcoat things, but I’ll tell it to you straight. Maybe we are no different than All For One. That’s definitely the case when it comes to how we intend to use you. That said, I won’t allow you to slink off haunted by those sins and die a pathetic, quiet death. Not as long as I’m a hero course teacher and you’re my student.”

While Aizawa is clearly giving Aoyama a second chance, while flat out stating that he has “no intention of expelling him,” it’s clear that the future of this flashy hero is still up in the air and he has a long way to go to find redemption.

